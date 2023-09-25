55-year-old dies in Pallavaram due to wall collapse

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman died after the neighbour's wall collapsed on her while sleeping inside the hut near Pallavaram on Monday.

The deceased was identifed as Sathyavani of Bharathi Nagar in Pallavaram. On Sunday night while it was raining Sathyavani decided to sleep in the hut on the terrace of her house since the climate was cool.

Police said that at midnight while she was sleeping a part of a wall from the neighbour's house collapsed and it fell directly on the hut. On the impact with grievous inquiry, Sathyavani died on the spot.

On Monday morning the family members who went to the terrace found Sathyavani dead and informed the Pallavaram police.

The police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.