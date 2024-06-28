55-year-old Chennai woman succumbs to burns after being set ablaze by live-in partner

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman whose live-in partner set her on fire in Otteri passed away at a city hospital on Friday. The victim's son-in-law too suffered burn injuries and is under treatment at the hospital.

The deceased, identified as Selvi of Vyasarpadi, was separated from her husband and was living with her children. Several years ago, she got acquainted with Subramani (60) of Pulianthope and started living with him. However, once her children attained marriageable age, Selvi tried to end her relationship with Subramani which he objected to, leading to tension between the couple.

On Thursday, Selvi had gone to visit her married daughter in Otteri when she encountered Subramani. He initiated an argument and set her ablaze amidst it.

Selvi's son-in-law Dinesh who came to her aid suffered burn injuries. Subramani also suffered burn injuries, police said, adding that both men are under treatment.