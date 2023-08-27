55 sovereigns, cash stolen from Pallikaranai home

CHENNAI: Unidentified burglars looted 55 sovereign ornaments and Rs 30,000 from a house in Pallikaranai on Saturday.

The theft happened when Praveen (45) of Chithibabu Nagar in Pallikaranai had visited the temple in his native a few days ago. Praveen, manager of a private firm, returned to Chennai on Saturday morning and noticed that the main door of his house was broken open.

Gold and cash which were kept in the almirah were missing. He filed a complaint with the Pallikaranai police station and the police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the burglars with the help of CCTV footage.