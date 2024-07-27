55 EMU’s cancelled in Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section on July 27&28; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced a modification in the pattern of cancellation of 55 EMU services as part of the works going on at the Tambaram yard on July 27 & 28.

Night electric trains on the Chennai Beach-Thambaram-Chengalpattu route have been cancelled till yesterday due to the ongoing maintenance work at the Tambaram workshop.

On Saturday and Sunday, electric train services in the morning and night hours are cancelled as per earlier notice.

55 electric trains have been cancelled.

Most of the trains running between 9 am and 1 pm have been cancelled.

Instead, special electric trains will be run during the day and night hours, as already announced.

These special trains will run at an interval of 20 minutes.

We schedule the last special electric train from Chennai Beach to Pallavaram to run at 11.59 pm, and vice versa, from Pallavaram to Chennai Beach at 12.45 pm.

Similarly, the last special electric train from Guduvancherry to Chengalpattu will run at 11.55 pm and vice versa, from Chengalpattu to Guduvancherry at 11 pm.

From 29 July to 2 August, daytime electric train service will be operated as per the regular schedule.

From August 3 to 14, electric train services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu route will be cancelled during the day and night hours, as already announced.