55 EMU trains fully cancelled from 23 July to 14 August as part of remodelling works in Tambaram Yard; check details

CHENNAI: As part of remodelling works in Tambaram Yard, 55 EMU trains are fully cancelled in the Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu, Chennai Beach – Tambaram, Chennai Beach – Guduvancheri, Tambaram – Chennai Beach, Chengalpattu – Gummidipundi, Kanchipuram – Chennai, Tirumalpur – Chennai Beach, Guduvancheri – Chennai Beach sections from 23 July to 14 August.

Passenger special trains would be operated in lieu of the cancelled trains, said a Southern Railway statement.

Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:30 hrs, 09:56 hrs, 10:56 hrs, 11:40 hrs, 12:20 hrs, 12:40 hrs, Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:40 hrs, 09:48 hrs, 10:04 hrs, 10:12 hrs, 10:24 hrs, 10:30 hrs, 10:36 hrs, 10:46 hrs, 11:06 hrs, 11:14 hrs, 11:22 hrs, 11:30 hrs, 11:50 hrs, 12:00 hrs, 12:10 hrs¸12:30 hrs, 12:50 hrs are fully cancelled from 23 July to 14 August.

In lieu of the cancelled EMU trains, passenger special at 09:30 hrs, 09:50 hrs, 10:10 hrs, 10:30 hrs, 10:50 hrs, 11:10 hrs, 11:30 hrs, 11:50 hrs, 12:10 hrs, 12:30 hrs, 12:50 hrs will be operated between Chennai Beach and Pallavaram from 23 July to 14 August.

Chennai Beach – Guduvancheri EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 19:19 hrs, 20:15 hrs, 20:45 hrs, 20:55 hrs, 21:40 hrs, 22:40 hrs, 23:05 hrs, 23:30 hrs, 23:59 hrs are fully cancelled from 23 July to 14 August. Passenger specials at 22:40 hrs, 23:05 hrs, 23:30 hrs, 23:59 hrs will be operated between Chennai Beach and Pallavaram instead of the cancelled EMU trains.

Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 10:30 hrs, 10:40 hrs, 11:00 hrs, 11:10 hrs¸11:30 hrs, 11:40 hrs, 12:05 hrs, 12:35 hrs, 13:00 hrs, 13:30 hrs, 23:40 hrs is FULLY CANCELLED.

Chengalpattu – Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 10:00 hrs, Kanchipuram – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Kanchipuram at 09:30 hrs, Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 11:00 hrs, 11:30 hrs, 12:00 hrs, Tirumalpur – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tirumalpur at 11:05 hrs are fuly cancelled from 23 July to 14 August.

Passenger special 10:20 hrs, 10:40 hrs, 11:00 hrs, 11:20 hrs, 11:40 hrs, 12:00 hrs, 12:20 hrs, 12:40 hrs, 13:00 hrs, 13:20 hrs, 13:40 hrs will be operated between Pallavaram and Chennai Beach from 23 July to 14 August.

Guduvancheri – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Guduvancheri at 20:55 hrs, 21:45 hrs, 22:10 hrs, 22:25 hrs, 23:20 hrs, Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 23:00 hrs is fully cancelled from 23 July to 14 August. In lieu of the cancelled EMU trains, passenger special at 23:30 hrs, 23:55 hrs, 00:20 hrs, 00:45 hrs will be operated between Pallavaram and Chennai Beach from 23 July to 14 August.

For the EMU trains cancelled between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu section passenger special 10:45 hrs, 11:10 hrs, 12:00 hrs, 12:50 hrs, 13:35 hrs, 13:55 hrs, 23:55 hrs will be operated between Guduvancheri and Chengalpattu from 23 July to 14 August. Passenger special at 10:00 hrs, 10:30 hrs, 11:00 hrs, 11:45 hrs, 12:30 hrs, 13:00 hrs, 23:00 hrs will be operated between Chengalpattu and Guduvancheri from 23 July to 14 August, added the statement.