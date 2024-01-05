53-year-old IT dept official swooned to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man, working as a Group B officer at the Income Tax office in Nungambakkam allegedly swooned to death on Thursday, due to suspected health complications.

The deceased was identified as V Karthikeyan, a differently-abled man who had been working at the IT office for more than three decades.

On Thursday, he was found lying unconscious on his wheelchair near the restroom by the office staff after which his coworkers rushed him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Thousand Lights police have registered a case and moved Karthikeyan's body to a government hospital for post mortem. Further investigations are on.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that Karthikeyan suffered a cardiac arrest. He is survived by a wife and two children.