53-year-old falls into under-construction drain, injured

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old woman was injured after falling into an under-construction stormwater drain near Pallavaram on Friday.

Angry over this, residents and the public alleged that the officials failed to follow proper safety measures despite the work happening on one of the busiest roads in the area.

The Pallavaram Cantonment Board started the construction of the stormwater drain (SWD) on Pammal Main Road and Bajanai Koil Street about 10 days ago.

On Friday, Vijayakumari (53) of the same locality, who was walking to the shop near her house, slipped and fell into the under-construction drain.

The passersby who saw this happening rushed to her rescue and helped her come out of the drain. She was then taken to a hospital in the locality, where she is undergoing treatment for injuries on her hand and legs, said officials.

The officials who visited the spot assured residents that barricades would be placed on the streets to caution the public and also prevent such incidents happening. They also promised that reflectors would be placed so that the motorists, too, would be aware that conduction work is in progress.