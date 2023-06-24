52 yr old knocked over by an unidentified vehicle during walk

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old software engineer was knocked over by an unidentified vehicle during his morning walk in Vandalur on Saturday.

The deceased Venkatakrishnan of Urapakkam was working in a private firm in Taramani.

On Saturday morning Venkatakrishnan was on his regular morning walk on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road. Police said at that time an unidentified vehicle which came from behind knocked over Venkatakrishnan and went without stopping.

On information, the Guduvanchery Traffic police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV. Venkatakrishnan was married to Amudhakaja and the couple has two daughters.