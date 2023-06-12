52-year-old on lookout by Gujarat police in fake passport case arrested

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Gujarat police in a fake passport case was arrested in the Chennai airport when he was about to board a flight to Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The Ahmedabad Crime branch police who had registered fake passport cases against Ashish Kuha Rai of Ahmedabad were searching for him, but the accused was missing for the past two years. Later, the police issued look out circular to all the airports across the country. On Sunday, immigration officials who were checking documents of the passengers who came to board the IndiGo Airlines flight to Sri Lanka found Ashish was wanted by the Ahmedabad police for the past two years. Soon, officials cancelled his trip and he was detained in the immigration room. The immigration officials informed the Ahmedabad police that a special team would soon arrive in Chennai to arrest Ashish and take him into custody.

In another incident, on Sunday, a 29-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Visakhapatnam police in a dowry case was arrested at the Chennai airport when he was about to fly to Dubai. The arrested was identified as Srinivas. The immigration officials while scanning his passport found he was wanted by the police and detained him beside informed the Visakhapatnam police.