52 history sheeters taken into custody by Avadi Police Commissionerate

CHENNAI: the areas under the Avadi Police Commissionerate, 52 rowdies with connections to various crimes such as murder, attempted murder, robbery, and drug offenses were taken into custody in surprise operation by the police on Wednesday.

Among them, 2 individuals were linked to murder cases, 6 were linked to attempted murder cases, and 44 were linked to various other criminal cases, including those with a history of criminal records.

The Police Commissioner has warned that such strict actions will be taken against history sheeters.