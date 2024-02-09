51-year-old man wanted by Kerala police held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Kerala police was detained in the Chennai airport when he was about to board the flight to Dubai on Thursday.

The immigration officials were checking the travel documents of the passengers who were about to board the flight to Dubai.

The officials when scanning the passport of Basheer Mohamed of Kerala found he was wanted by the Kerala police in a cheating case, evading arrest for the past few months. Soon the immigration officials cancelled Basheer Momahed’s trip and he was detained at the immigration room.

During the inquiry, the officials found that Malappuram police had registered a cheating case against Basheer and he escaped from Kerala without appearing for any of the court hearings.

the police issued LOC to all the airports and were searching for Basheer. Later the immigration officials alerted the Kerala police who would soon arrive in Chennai and take him into their custody.