50.37 kg ganja seized, 34 arrested in 10 days by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: Chennai police registered at least 21 ganja smuggling cases and arrested 34 suspects in the past 10 days as part of their 'Drive against Drugs' campaign.

In the period from August 18 to August 27, police seized 50.37 kg of ganja, 340 pain relief tablets, 7 mobile phones, Rs.1,000 cash and three bikes, according to an official release.

Since 2021, City Police have identified the asset details and bank accounts of 1,742 suspects involved in 792 cases registered for smuggling narcotic substances and have frozen 851 bank accounts.

In the last ten days alone, 16 bank accounts were frozen, police said.