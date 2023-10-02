50-yr-old fraudster held in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Tambaram police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man who allegedly cheated public of several lakhs by promising them jobs in Indian Oil Corporation.

The arrested man Sathyendra Nair (50) had befriended the complainant Rathna Kumar (30) in 2020 when he frequented latter’s eatery at West Tambaram. Sathyendra claimed to be a IOCL contractor and promised Rathna to get a job.

Believing, Rathna arranged money and paid him Rs 16.5 lakh in Nov 2020 for the job. Rathna’s friend Sriram too paid Rs 14.8 lakh.

Despite waiting for several months, Sathyendra did not keep to his promise and did not return the money. He finally paid the duo Rs 1.5 lakh and fled the town.

Based on Rathna’s complaint, Tambaram Police registered a case and arrested Sathyendra. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.