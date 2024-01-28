50-year-old tea master held for harassing woman in Kothavalchavadi

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man working as a tea master was on Saturday arrested by the city police for alleged verbal abuse and harassment of a woman in Kothavalchavadi.

According to police, on Thursday (Jan 25), the 41-year-old woman was on her way home from Srinivasan Iyer Street in Kothavalchavadi where she runs a fruit shop, when the incident happened.

As the woman was walking back, the arrested person had intercepted the woman and pulled her hand.

When the woman raised alarms, he fled the scene.

Based on her complaint, Kothavalchavadi Police registered a case under the sections of IPC and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (TNPHW) Act, and an investigated was carried out.

After investigations, Police arrested the accused, M Manivel (50) of Kothavalchavadi. He worked as a tea master at a stall in the same neighbourhood.

The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.