50-year-old inmate in Puzhal prison dies of health complications

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old inmate in Puzhal central prison allegedly died of health complications on Friday. The deceased was identified as E Rajesh of MGR Nagar. He was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the City police in a forgery case this year.



The inmate's death comes at a time when the prison department had initiated a department-level vigilance inquiry into allegations of large scale corruption by a coterie of doctors and prison staff in Puzhal central prison in referring inmates to outside hospitals, following a DT Next expose, 'Haves buy way out of jail to hospital, have-nots die waiting, ' published on Thursday.

In Friday's incident, Rajesh had complained of chest pain around 7 35 am on Friday after which he was taken by prison ambulance to Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared dead. Rajesh was arrested on August 28 and has been a remand prisoner in Puzhal central prison.

Puzhal Police have registered a case and are investigating.