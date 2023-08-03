50 sovereigns of gold stolen from security officer's house in West Mambalam

CHENNAI: At least 50 sovereigns of gold ornaments reportedly stolen from a house belonging to a security officer of a star hotel in West Mambalam.

The incident happened at the house of Harish Kumar (37).

As there was power outage in the area for the last two days, Harish decided to sleep, leaving the doors open, for better ventilation. Though the power supply was restored in the night, he and his family continued to sleep with the door open, police said.

On Thursday morning, Harish's wife noticed a ransacked bureau and found that at least 50 sovereigns of gold and cash Rs 10000 were missing.

Based on a complaint, Kumaran Nagar police have started the investigation and are looking for clues by browsing local CCTV footage.