50 percent of redevelopment works completed in Chennai Park station: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Southern Railway said that over 50 percent of the redevelopment works have been completed as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Chennai Park railway station which is a 10.68 crore project.

The station which is situated in the heart of the city and opposite to the Chennai Central railway station serves as a crucial connecting factor in the Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu Section of the Chennai Division.

The major redevelopment works that the station undergoes are provision of a new booking office with executive lounge, provision of new canopy at entry with waiting space near the booking office/cafeteria.

Resurfacing of flooring of platforms as smooth and even flooring which facilitates easier movement for all passengers, including differently abled passengers.

Proposed Chennai Park railway station

Development of pedestrian walkway towards MRTS stations and Poonamallee high road entry, provision of new platform shelters and replacement of old roofing sheets, additional platform shelters and seating arrangements, provision of lifts (3 Nos) for the existing FOB, including provision of hand railing, provision of passenger information display system, improved public announcement system modern signage and provision of CCTVs.

Redevelopment works Including the resurfacing of flooring on Platforms in 1A, 1 & 2 , 50 percent of works have been completed.

Works such as platform shelters and landmark tower construction are nearing completion, with ongoing works to install lifts, canopy enhancements, and telecom upgrades.

As part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, similar upgrades are underway at various stations across the Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section which include Chennai Beach, Chennai Park, St.Thomas Mount, Guindy, Mambalam, Guduvancheri and Chengalpattu stations.