5 years on, Kanmalai Nagar’s fight for basic amenities goes unanswered

CHENNAI: The residents of Pananjalai Kanmalai Nagar in Perungalathur, which comes under the Tambaram corporation, are put to suffer without drinking water and storm water drainage facility. The residents, who are devoid of basic amenities, allege that there was no response from officials despite multiple requests to Tambaram corporation officials and the local area councillor.

All the houses in the locality have patta and the corporation collects tax from us regularly. But no works are carried out by the government officials to construct a SWD, P Shanmuganathan, a social activist from the locality said. We don’t even have a drinking water facility in Kanmalai Nagar, the resident added.

Kanmalai Nagar, that houses over 500 families, floods with water even for light rains.

The residents say that none of the government officials paid a visit to their area even for courtesy after filing multiple complaints.

We are fighting to bring in the facilities for the past five years but all our efforts went in vain, they say. Even for the small rains, we cannot step outside the house. The cab drivers and auto rickshaw drivers are not willing to come to our area and we need to walk to the bus stop or train station even during the emergency, said the residents.

When contacted, the Tambaram corporation commissioner said they will look into the issue and take appropriate steps to construct the storm water drainage in the locality.