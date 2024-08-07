5-year-old girl electrocuted while opening fridge at home in Avadi

CHENNAI: A five-year-old girl was electrocuted at her home in Avadi on Tuesday night. The incident happened when she opened the refrigerator.

The deceased child was identified as G Roopavathi, a Class 1 student at a private school. She lived with her parents, Gautham and Priya at Nethaji Street in Nandavana Mettur, Avadi. Gautham works as a collection agent with a private bank while Priya is a homemaker.

On Tuesday night, upon hearing the child's screams, the parents rushed to find her lying unconscious near the refrigerator.

Roopavathi was taken to the hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

Avadi Police have moved the child’s body to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

Police suspect that damaged wiring in the refrigerator could have led to the electrocution incident.

Further investigations are on.