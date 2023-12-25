5 suspects held; 27 bikes, 10 sovereigns of gold, 12 mobile phones recovered

CHENNAI: As part of the ongoing drive against crime offenders (DACO), city police’s special team, during the last one week, (December 17-23) have cracked 10 cases – linked to cell phone and gold chain snatching – and arrested 15 suspects.

According to a press release, 10 sovereigns of gold, 12 mobile phones, and Rs 4,000 cash were recovered from the suspects. Also, cases have been detected in connection with the automobile theft, and 5 accused were arrested.

They were involved in 3 automobile theft cases – 27 motor cycles were recovered from them. DACO is aimed at identifying and preventing automobile theft and cell phone snatching within the city limit. Police will continue to keep a close watch, and stringent action will be taken as per the law against offenders, the release added.