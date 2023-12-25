Begin typing your search...

5 suspects held; 27 bikes, 10 sovereigns of gold, 12 mobile phones recovered

According to a press release, 10 sovereigns of gold, 12 mobile phones, and Rs 4,000 cash were recovered from the suspects

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Dec 2023 9:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-24 21:00:37.0  )
5 suspects held; 27 bikes, 10 sovereigns of gold, 12 mobile phones recovered
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: As part of the ongoing drive against crime offenders (DACO), city police’s special team, during the last one week, (December 17-23) have cracked 10 cases – linked to cell phone and gold chain snatching – and arrested 15 suspects.

According to a press release, 10 sovereigns of gold, 12 mobile phones, and Rs 4,000 cash were recovered from the suspects. Also, cases have been detected in connection with the automobile theft, and 5 accused were arrested.

They were involved in 3 automobile theft cases – 27 motor cycles were recovered from them. DACO is aimed at identifying and preventing automobile theft and cell phone snatching within the city limit. Police will continue to keep a close watch, and stringent action will be taken as per the law against offenders, the release added.

Chennaidrive against crime offenderscity police’s special teamcell phonegold chain snatchingArrested
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X