5 arrested for usurping land in city worth Rs 3 crore using fake documents

The 2,400 sq ft land at Vasudevan Nagar in Kodambakkam was usurped using fake documents, investigations revealed.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Sep 2023 10:07 PM GMT
CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police arrested five people for usurping an advocate’s land in Kodambakkam worth Rs 3 crore.

Based on a complaint by the advocate, the CCB’s Land Fraud wing investigated the case and arrested the suspects – M Ravi (58) of Valsaravakkam, N Baskar (56) of Adyar, R Suresh (36) of Kundrathur, B Manoharan (56) of Chromepet and M Anandan (58) of KK Nagar, who had forged the original land documents. All five were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Chennaifake documentsCentral Crime BranchKodambakkamCCB’s Land Fraud
