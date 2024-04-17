484 rare red-eared South American tortoises seized in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: 500 rare red-eared South American tortoises which was brought from Thailand to Chennai was seized at Chennai Airport on Wednesday.

Customs officials at Chennai Airport conducted regular inspection on passengers arriving from Bangkok via an AirAsia flight.

Among them was Mohammad Mubin (28) from Pattukkottai near Thanjavur who returned from thailand on a Tourist visa.

While questioning, he made a inconsistent responses which led officials to inspect his large basket in which they found 493 tortoises including 484 rare red-eared tortoises aand 9 African tortoises.

Subsequently they seized the turtles and arrest Mohammad Mubin.

During the investigation, Mubin pointed out Ravikumar-a police officer from Madurai.

Airport Customs officials sent a special forces to Madurai and brought Ravikumar to Chennai for further investigation.

During the investigation, Chief Constable Ravikumar and Mohammad Mubin were discovered to have been smuggling rare species especially red-eared turtles from foreign countries for many years.

These rare species were

being sold at higher prices in India.

Both the individuals were arrested and Chennai Airport officials are continuing to investigate further.