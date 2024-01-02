Begin typing your search...

Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the exhibition tomorrow. The Book Fair will be held on weekdays from 2 PM to 8.30 PM and from 11 am to 8.30 pm on holidays.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Jan 2024 3:59 AM GMT
47th Chennai Book Fair from tomorrow: Check details
Representative image

CHENNAI: The 47th edition of the Chennai Book Fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) in association with the Tamil Nadu government is set to begin from tomorrow (January 3) at YMCA Grounds near Nandanam in Chennai.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the exhibition tomorrow. The Book Fair will be held on weekdays from 2 PM to 8.30 PM and from 11 am to 8.30 pm on holidays.

It is also reported that around 1,000 stalls will be set in this Book Fair.

