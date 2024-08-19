476 e-cigarettes seized from store in RK Nagar, 2 owners arrested

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested two persons who were selling e-cigarettes from a store in RK Nagar and seized 476 e-cigarettes from them.

Police had received information about the sale of e-cigarettes at a shop on Erukkanchery High road and searched the place.

Police found stocks of the banned item after which they arrested the owners – Mohammed Jafrullah (30) and Abu Tahir (36), both from Mannady. Investigations revealed that they had sourced e-cigarettes from southeast Asian countries and were selling them here.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. City police have been actively cracking down on the sale of e-cigarettes. In March this year, the North Beach police arrested six persons for selling them at Burma Bazaar and seized more than 1,300 e-cigarettes.