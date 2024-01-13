47-year-old woman immolates self inside house at Sowcarpet

Begin typing your search...

She lived with her family at a rented house on Vinayaka Mastiri Nagar in Sowcarpet. Her husband, S Mukesh Kumar (47) runs a stationary store on Wall Tax road.

12 Jan 2024
Representative Image. (File)

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman allegedly immolated self at her house in Sowcarpet on Thursday when her husband and two daughters went out for dinner. The deceased was identified as M Sangeetha, 47.

She lived with her family at a rented house on Vinayaka Mastiri Nagar in Sowcarpet. Her husband, S Mukesh Kumar (47) runs a stationary store on Wall Tax road. The couple has two daughters aged 13 and 7, police said.

On Thursday evening, Mukesh and his daughters left home for a restaurant when Mukesh was informed on a phone call by the house owner that thick smoke was emanating from his house. Fire tenders were alerted and the rescue personnel who entered the house after dousing the fire found the charred body of Sangeetha.

Elephant Gate police registered a case and sent the body for post mortem to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Investigations revealed that the door was closed from inside and there were no signs of struggle.

