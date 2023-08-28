47-year-old swoons to death at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh working as an electrical engineer at South Africa, who reached Chennai on Sunday swooned to death at the Aerobridge at Chennai airport.

The deceased was identified as Solomon Martin Luther. A native of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, Solomon was employed with a private firm in South Africa and was working there for the past one year.

On Sunday, he had reached Mumbai from South Africa and had boarded a connecting flight to Chennai to travel to Chittoor by road. On reaching the domestic terminal at Chennai, Solomon was walking along the Aerobridge when he swooned.

Fellow passengers who noticed Solomon falling down alerted the airport authorities after which medical help rushed to the scene. The medical staff who checked his vitals pronounced that he had died due to a suspected cardiac arrest.

On information, Airport police secured Solomon’s body and sent it to Chromepet government hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.