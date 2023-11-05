47-year-old dies after house roof collapse following rain in Kolathur

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman from Kolathur died after the roof of her house collapsed, allegedly after heavy rains on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased person, M. Lakshmi, was residing at a rented house at Sapthagiri Nagar in Kolathur for the past three years. Her husband, Murugan, is working at a private hotel in the locality.

On November 2 (Thursday), she returned home after work around 5.30 p.m. Three hours later, the roof collapsed, and hearing the loud noise, her neighbours entered the house and rescued her after a short struggle.

Lakshmi suffered from severe head and leg injuries, police said.

She was taken to a nearby private hospital in an autorickshaw, and doctors there, who treated her, referred her to Stanley Government Hospital for tertiary medical care.

The woman was declared brought dead at Stanely Hospital.