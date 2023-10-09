46-year-old wanted by Thiruvarur police for past four years detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man who was wanted by the Thiruvarur police for the past four years was detained at the Chennai airport on Monday.

The immigration officials were checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Kuwait on Monday. Then the officials scanned the documents of Noor Mohamed of Thiruvarur they found he was wanted by the police.

Soon the immigration officials detained Noor Mohamed and during inquiry, they found Noor Mohamed had two wives and four years ago his first wife filed a complaint against Noor Mohamed in the Nanlinam all-women police station.

Later when the police were about to arrest Noor Mohamed he managed to escape abroad and then the Thiruvarur SP issued LOC to all the airports across the country.

The Immigration officials locked Noor Mohamed in the immigration room and a special team from Thiruvarur would soon arrive in Chennai and take him under their custody.