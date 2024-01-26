45-year-old drug peddler sentenced to 12-year RI

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai sentenced a 45-year-old drug peddler to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for trafficking 392 kilograms of narcotic drugs.

The case was listed before the special court constituted under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Chennai.

According to the prosecution, on September 23, 2018, the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) Chennai, received secret information about drug trafficking from Andhra Pradesh to Theni via Karonodi toll plaza, Chennai.

Based on the information, the NCB team set a surveillance at the Karonodi toll plaza and intercepted a four-wheeler. While the NCB enquired, the driver of the vehicle, revealed himself as Chelladurai from Cumbum, Theni. Chelladurai alleged that on the instruction from his ally Eswaran, he was transporting ganja, a narcotic drug, from Andhra Pradesh to Theni. After enquiry, the NCB team searched the vehicle and found more than 392 kilograms of ganja concealed in a fishing net.

The NCB team apprehended the accused under the NDPS Act. During the hearing, the accused submitted that the NCB booked and foisted case against him and pleaded not guilty.

The court observed persons who are dealing in narcotic drugs are instrumental in inflicting death blow to several innocent young victims who are vulnerable. It causes deleterious effects and deadly impacts on society. Further, the court found the accused guilty under 8 (c), 20 (b) (ii) (C) of the NDPS Act. The convict was sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment with Rs 1.2 lakh as fine.