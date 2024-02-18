44 EMUs fully/partially cancelled today for track maintenance work

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Saturday announced full cancellation of 44 trains on Sunday from 10.05 am to 3.15 pm between Chennai Beach to Tambaram, Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu, Chennai beach to Arakkonam, Tambaram to Chennai Beach, Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach, Tirumalpur – Chennai Beach, due to ongoing engineering works in Chennai Egmore and Villupuram section between Kodambakkam and Tambaram railway stations.

In lieu of cancelled EMU trains, passenger special trains will be operated between Tambaram and Chengalpattu and between Chengalpattu and Tambaram on Sunday, Southern Railway said in a release. The Chennai Division of the Railway has requested CMD of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited and MD of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) to operate additional services in the above mentioned route to cater to the demand of the passengers owing to the cancellations of trains.

Due to the maintenance works, partial and full cancellation of EMU trains from Chennai Beach and Villupuram section at Chennai Park railway station is going to be effected up to 22nd February from 9.45 pm to 4.30 am. Train No 40121, train no 40135, train no 40393, train no 40403 between Chennai Beach to Tambaram are fully cancelled. Eight trains between Tambaram to Chennai Beach, Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach, Chennai Beach to Tambaram are partially cancelled, read the press release issued by the Southern Railway, asking passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.