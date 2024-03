44 EMU train services cancelled on Sunday: check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Friday announced cancellation of 44 EMU trains to facilitate engineering works in Chennai Egmore and Villupuram section between Kodambakkam and Tambaram railway stations on 17th March from 10.05am to 3.15pm.

The trains between Chennai Beach to Tambaram, Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu, Chennai beach to Arakkonam, Tambaram to Chennai Beach, Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach, Tirumalpur – Chennai Beach are cancelled, Southern Railway press release said.

In lieu of cancelled EMU trains, passenger special trains will be operated between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, Chengalpattu and Tambaram, Kanchipuram and Tambaram and Tirumalpur and Tambaram will be operated on Sunday.

Chennai Division has requested Chennai Metro Rail Limited and Metropolitan Transport Corporation to operate additional services in the route to cater to the demand of the passengers, added the release.