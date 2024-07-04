42 students of Manidha Naeyam IAS Academy clear UPSC prelims

CHENNAI: As many as 42 students have cleared the prelims of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam held this year, who had undergone training at the Manidha Naeyam IAS Academy.



In the civil services exam 2024-25, 42 students including 30 male students and 12 women students have cleared the exam associated with the academy.

According to the statement issued by Manidha Naeyam IAS Academy, to prepare for the exam, UPSC prelims coaching was provided to the students through television for the first time in India.

After that, arrangements were also made for the students registered for the exam to study and prepare for the exam.

Meanwhile, the academy has also stated that the 42 students who cleared the exam this year are those who appeared in the prelims last year along with those who missed the exams or interviews last year.

To further help the students to excel in the mains exam and subsequently in the interview process, Saidai Sa Duraisamy, Chairman and founder of Manidhanaeyam Academy said that students will be helped in different ways.

“Students will be given all the help necessary for the main exam and interview such as direct classes, series of practice tests, course notes, expert panel counselling, and counselling of students who have already passed the exam,” Duraisamy said in a statement.

Students willing to train with the academy can contact at 044-2435 8373, 2433 0095, 98404 39393, 84284 31107) or register online through www.mntfreeias.com, the release added.