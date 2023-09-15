411 students graduated from IIITDM-Kanchi

CHENNAI: A total of 411 students graduated during the 11th convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram (IIITDM).

This includes 30 PhD, 149 Dual Degrees of B Tech and M Tech, 33 M Tech, 12 M. Des and 187 B Tech degree recipients.

The number of PhD scholars receiving their degrees reached an all-time high this year since the inception of the institute. The convocation was held in physical mode on Thursday in the presence of chief guest Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), among others.