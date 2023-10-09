41-year-old trainer collapses in Korattur gym after intense workout

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man, a gym trainer, who was preparing for a bodybuilding competition collapsed to death while working out in his gym in Korattur on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as P Yogesh. He was living with his wife, Vaishnavi (27), and their two-year-old child at Menambedu, Ambattur.

Yogesh has been a trainer at a gym in Venkateshwara Nagar, Korattur for the past few months.

Police investigations revealed that Yogesh had been guiding others at the gym on Sunday evening after which he started working out intensely to prepare for an upcoming bodybuilding competition.

Yogesh has won medals in State-level bodybuilding competitions.

After his workout, Yogesh went to take a shower and did not return for a long time after which his brother-in-law, who also works as a trainer in the same gym went to check on him.



Since there was no response from the bathroom, the door was broken open and Yogesh was found lying unconscious.

He was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Korattur Police registered a case under Section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) and are investigating. Police suspect the victim to have suffered a cardiac arrest.