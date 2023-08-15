41-year-old man arriving from Qatar on fake passport held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man who arrived in Chennai from Qatar using a fake passport was arrested on Sunday. The immigration officials found out about the fake passport when they were checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Qatar on the Indigo Airlines flight on Sunday night.

The inquiry revealed that the offender was Karupaiah from Thanjavur. He had visited Qatar a few years ago on a tourist visa and continued to stay there illegally.

As he wanted to return to India he managed to get a fake passport in the name of Joseph, with the help of agents. Officials detained Karupaiah and handed him over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai and further investigations are on.