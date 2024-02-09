41 addl escalators to come up at these 22 Metro stations: check here

CHENNAI: For a better travel experience, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has planned to add 41 new escalators at selected Metro stations in the city.

According to a CMRL press note, additional 41 escalators are planned to be installed at 22 Metro Rail stations to enable passengers to move between stations without hindrance and transfer to other modes of transport.

Anna Nagar East, Anna Nagar Tower, Shenoy Nagar, Thirumangalam, Little Mount, Washermenpet, Govt Estate, Ekkattuthangal, Teynampet , High Court, Thousand Lights, Mannady, St. Thomas Mount, Tondiarpet, Nehru Park, Egmore, Nanganallur, Guindy, AG-DMS, Thiagaraya College and Nandanam Metro station will have additional escalators, stated a report.

According to a Maalaimalar report, currently 3 lakh passengers' footfall is recorded at Chennai Metro Rail on a daily basis.

Various facilities have been made to connect metro rail passengers with other public transport.