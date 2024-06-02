40 live bullets found in actor-politician Karunas's handbag in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Security officials at Chennai airport found 40 live bullets in the handbag of actor-politician Karunas, who came to board a flight to Tiruchy on Sunday.

When they were checking the bags of passengers, the officials found 40 live bullets inside Karunas's bag. Following this, they immediately seized the bullets, and Karunas was taken for inquiry.

During the inquiry, Karunas said that he had a handgun with license for his own protection. With the election model code of conduct in force, he handed over the gun to the police station in his hometown in Dindigul district as per the rule. However, 40 live bullets were accidentally left in the handbag, he said.

To back his statement, Karunas also showed the related documents that said he had already surrendered his handgun at the police station.

The security officials inquired and found that all the documents were valid, advised him not to carry bullets as it is against the rules, and returned his bag.