4 held for running fake educational certificate racket

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police have busted a fake educational certificates racket by arresting four persons, including two from Chennai, who ran an institute in Villivakkam and distributed fake educational certificates for a price.

Police stumbled on the racket after the assistant security officer, United States Consulate filed a complaint against a US visa applicant from Andhra Pradesh who submitted a whole set of fake certificates.

The applicant, Kallem Sai Ram Reddy, led the police to two persons -- Rusheekesh Reddy and Divakar Reddy of Chittoor who were running a consultancy in the name of Siddhartha Consultancy.

A special team of CCB arrested the duo, both of them engineering graduates who were sourcing the certificates from Villivakkam in Chennai.

The engineers led the police to the Indian Institute of Integrated Science and Technology (IIISTR) where police found a whole set of fake education certificates of non-existent institutes.

Police arrested two persons - Mohammed Riyaz and Maheshwaran and seized over 500 fake certificates.

All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore issued medals to the special team who busted the racket at an event held at the Commissionerate on Saturday.