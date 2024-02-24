4 held for cheating over 300 investors of Rs 15 crore

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the CCB have arrested four persons for allegedly cheating over 300 people to the tune of Rs 15 crore after collecting investment from them promising huge returns through online trading.

The arrested were identified as Dinesh Kumar, 37, from Pallikaranai, Prem Kripal, 38, of Madipakkam, Dileep Kumar, 41, from Kelambakkam and Arun Kumar, 40, Selaiyur.

The accused persons allegedly offered Rs 17,000 as return every month for an investment of Rs.1 lakh for 12 months.

The three were running four firms including Annai Capital Solutions, Annai Infosoft Solutions, Annai Academy Pvt Ltd, and Tamil Annai Holidays Ltd.

Police started the investigation based on a complaint from one Balaji of Manali.