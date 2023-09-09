4 die as car collides with van on ECR

CHENNAI: Four people died after a car collided with a van in ECR near Maduranthagam on Friday night.

According to the police, a van that was heading towards Maduranthagam from Cheyyur in ECR was nearing LN Puram when it collided with a car that was coming in the opposite direction.

In the impact, three people who were in the car died on the spot, and another person died while being taken to the hospital. Police said the remaining one person who was in the car was admitted to the hospital. The Cheyyur police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.