3rd edition of CII Medclave held to share best practices of digital healthcare

CHENNAI: The 3rd edition of CII TN Medclave 2023 with the theme Healthcare 4.0: Decoding Digital Transformation was held in the city on Saturday. The conference aimed at sharing trends, breakthroughs and best practices in digital healthcare with honours being given to hospitals and healthcare organisations for their dedication and service.

Dr G Bakthavathsalam, Chairman of the KG Hospital and Post Graduate Medical Institute, Coimbatore received the Lifetime Achievement Honor at the event. Dr Illankumaran Kaliamoorthy, Chairman, Medclave 2023, and CEO, senior consultant at the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre in his address introduced the three components of the event comprising five sessions on digital transformation, a startup ecosystem session, and an honouring ceremony for innovative hospitals”.

As part of one of the panel discussions, Dr Sunil Shroff, Urologist, Transplant Surgeon and Managing Partner, MOHAN Foundation, VP, Telemedicine Society of India emphasised on the importance of digital transformation in healthcare, particularly in reaching remote areas and revolutionising patient care.

“The immediate concern in India’s healthcare sector is the slow adoption of digital technology,” Dr Sunil Shroff said.