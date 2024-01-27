3different incidents of sexual abuse on minor girls reported in city

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested and a search is on for another suspect in three separate incidents of sexual abuse against minor girls in Chennai. In one incident, Police arrested a 22-year-old man, a repeat offender, who sexually abused a minor girl in Koyambedu.

The accused was out on bail after being arrested for sexually assaulting the same girl. The accused Balaji (22) was arrested in 2022 based on a complaint from the girl’s mother.

On coming out on bail, Balaji had allegedly sexually harassed the same girl in the pretext of marrying her. In Washermenpet, police arrested a 36-year-old man for alleged sexual abuse of his stepdaughter, a 14-year-old girl.

The arrested person was identified as R Jagan, who was living with a woman and her daughter. Jagan allegedly made sexual advances on the girl, a class 9 student, when they were alone. The girl escaped from his clutches and reported it to her mother after which a police complaint was filed.

In Puzhal, Police have launched a search for a 21-year-old man who allegedly sexually abused a class 5 girl on the terrace of his friend’s house.