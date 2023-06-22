3D and 7D theatres to be set up at Arignar Anna Zoological park

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered to set up a museum and a theater at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai's Vandalur. A museum will be set up to educate people about wildlife conservation.

This project is to instill nature conservation in the young minds.

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the construction of a new zoo museum, an information centre about wildlife conservation with a visual presentation in a novel manner at a cost of Rs 4.3 crore. Funds have been allocated for the construction of a 3D and 7D theater in the park.