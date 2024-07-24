38 gold medals awarded at SRIHER convocation

CHENNAI: The 37th convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) was held at which 780 graduates got Ph.D, PG and UG degrees. 38 gold medals were awarded. Delivering the convocation address Dr W Selvamurthy, President, Amity Science, Technology and Innovation Foundation and Chancellor, Amity University, Chattisgarh asked the graduates to unleash their youth power to make India a developed nation. “India’s demographic profile, constituting 60 per cent of our 1.4 billion population, can make this change. Our youth are not just the future leaders of India, but represent a critical component of the global workforce for the next thirty years”, he said. He said the demand for skilled labour and innovative minds is growing across the globe and India is uniquely positioned to meet this need.