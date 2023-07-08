37-yr-old kills self and wife in Mangadu

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man killed his wife and committed suicide by hanging in the house in Mangadu on Friday.



The deceased were Dhananchezhiyan of Kolapakkam in Mangadu, a painter and his wife Ambika (28). Police said the couple has two children Pranavan (13) and Yalisai (11).



On Thursday evening, when the two children returned home from the school, they found the house was locked from the inside and there was no response from the parents.



Soon the relatives who came to the spot broke open the door and they found Dhananchezhiyan hanging in the living room and Ambika lying dead on the floor.



The Mangadu police who visited the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Kilpauk government hospital.



During the inquiry, the police found that recently Dhananchezhiyan became suspicious of the activities of Ambika as she was talking to someone on the phone for a long time.



Following that, the couple used to quarrel often in the house and on Thursday during the heated argument Dhananchezhiyan strangled Ambika to death using his belt and then he committed suicide by hanging in the house. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

