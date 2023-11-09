36-year-old man caught on train with Rs 10L hawala money

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT Bureau|8 Nov 2023 9:30 PM GMT
CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu railway police arrested a 36-year-old man for transporting hawala money worth Rs 10 lakh from Chennai to Tiruchy by train on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Haja Mohideen hailing from Tuticorin.

A five-member team attached to the Chengalpattu railway police station conducted a surprise raid on the Chozhan Express headed from Chennai to Tiruchy on Wednesday.

During their search, they found the accused was carrying unaccounted hawala money worth Rs 10 lakh in a bag.

The cops arrested the accused and confiscated the cash when he was transporting the cash for a person in Chidambaram.

Further inquiries revealed that Haja was involved in a part-time job of transporting hawala money for a commission of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per trip.

The seized hawala cash was later handed over by the police to the Income Tax office in Nungambakkam.

Chennaihawala moneyChengalpattu railway police stationChozhan Expressseized hawala cash
