36-year-old man caught on train with Rs 10L hawala money

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu railway police arrested a 36-year-old man for transporting hawala money worth Rs 10 lakh from Chennai to Tiruchy by train on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Haja Mohideen hailing from Tuticorin.

A five-member team attached to the Chengalpattu railway police station conducted a surprise raid on the Chozhan Express headed from Chennai to Tiruchy on Wednesday.

During their search, they found the accused was carrying unaccounted hawala money worth Rs 10 lakh in a bag.

The cops arrested the accused and confiscated the cash when he was transporting the cash for a person in Chidambaram.

Further inquiries revealed that Haja was involved in a part-time job of transporting hawala money for a commission of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per trip.

The seized hawala cash was later handed over by the police to the Income Tax office in Nungambakkam.