350 idols arrive in Tambaram ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi

CHENNAI: With just a couple weeks left for Vinayagar Chaturthi festive, nearly 350 idols of Vinayagar (Ganesha) have been stores in a warehouse in West Tambaram.

As Vinayagar Chaturthi will be celebrated nationwide on September 7, idols of different height are being rapidly prepared in various locations all over the country.

350 idols, ranging from 3 to 8 feet, made in Tiruchy were transported to West Tambaram and is now safely stored in the warehouse on Krishna Nagar Main Road.

Their prices range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 25000, depending on the height and quality, according to a media report.

It is also reported that these idols are made eco-friendly, without any chemical additives, and in full compliance with government regulations regarding materials used.