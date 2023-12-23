35-year-old man smokes inside flight, arrested

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man who smoked a cigarette inside the flight was arrested by the police on Saturday.

The Indigo Airlines flight from Muscat was on its way to Chennai with 168 passengers on Saturday.

When the flight was in midair Mohamed Salim (35) took a cigarette which he kept hidden inside his clothes and started to smoke inside the flight.

The co-passengers requested Salim to stop smoking since he did not listen to them.

They informed the air hostesses but even Salim was not ready to listen to them and started to argue inside the flight.

Later the pilot was informed and the Chennai airport control room was alerted.

Following that the flight landed in the Chennai airport at 8 am and the security officials who got inside the aircraft detained Salim and he was handed to the Chennai airport police.

Salim told the officers that he is a chain smoker and he cannot be without smoking.

However the police arrested Salim and further inquiry is on.