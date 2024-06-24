35-year-old man dies after falling into metro water dept's sewage collection pit in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was found dead inside an under-construction sewage collection pit of the Metro Water department near his house in Maduravoyal on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as R Saran Raj of Perumal Koil Street in Madhuravoyal. He was working as a load man at Vanagaram fish market.

Police sources said that he used to leave for work early in the day but had not returned home by his usual time on Sunday, following which his family members, who too live on the same street, started to look for him.

While looking for Saran Raj, one of them found him lying unconscious inside a under-construction pit which was a few metres away from his residence.

On receiving information, Madhuravoyal Police and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services department reached the scene and secured Saran Raj from the 20-feet deep pit. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Police said that there were injuries on the back of his head.

The pit in which Saran Raj fell is close to the Cooum river on Perumal Koil street and has been under construction for about three months now, they added.

Madhuravoyal Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.