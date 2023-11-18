35 new urban health and wellness centres to come up in Chennai: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said that 35 new urban health and wellness centres are expected to be set up in Chennai soon for the benefit of the people.

While inspecting the special medical camp at Nochikuppam, the minister stated that more than one lakh people have benefited every week across the state after the health camp was organized during the northeast monsoon season.

"In June, the Chief Minister inaugurated 500 urban health and wellness centers in Tamil Nadu, of which 140 centres were set up in Chennai city, as many people have benefited through the healthcare centres. We have planned to set up an additional 35 wellness centres in the city. The work for the same is under process and expected to be open soon," said Subramanian.

Meanwhile, the state health department has planned to organize 10,000 medical camps across the state every Sunday from October 29 to December 31 to prevent monsoon diseases as the northeast monsoon commenced in Tamil Nadu.

"At least one lakh people visited the medical camps every week in October, of which 500 were identified with fever related symptoms and treatment provided. In November, we will organise medical camps for five weeks with 1,000 to 2,000 camps," said the minister.

It is noted that during the northeast monsoon, dengue and influenza cases witness a surge. However, the fever cases are under control in Tamil Nadu and precautionary measures are taken by the health department and Chennai Corporation to reduce monsoon diseases.

The minister stated that from January till date, at least 6,777 dengue cases were reported in the state. Of which, 567 active cases and patients are treated at the hospitals.